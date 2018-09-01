iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Stake Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,792 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $30,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.