iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $59,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 177.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.2% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $155.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $120.78 and a twelve month high of $156.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

