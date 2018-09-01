iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (IUSV) Holdings Boosted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,082 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 2.09% of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index worth $56,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

iShares Russell 3000 Value Index stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a 12-month low of $905.35 and a 12-month high of $1,088.00.

