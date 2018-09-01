iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) Holdings Trimmed by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 522,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $84.84 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $85.18.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

