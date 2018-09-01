iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Stake Lifted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $136,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $161,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,273.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $197,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $112.09 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.01 and a 52 week high of $115.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.4678 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.