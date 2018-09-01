iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.