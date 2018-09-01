James R. Simons Sells 226,002 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Director James R. Simons sold 226,002 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $3,460,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James R. Simons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, James R. Simons sold 4,597 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $71,069.62.

On Monday, August 27th, James R. Simons sold 605,267 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $9,587,429.28.

On Tuesday, August 21st, James R. Simons sold 83,975 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,173,970.50.

On Wednesday, August 15th, James R. Simons sold 1,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $16,716.00.

On Friday, August 17th, James R. Simons sold 249,860 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $3,418,084.80.

On Monday, August 6th, James R. Simons sold 6 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $90.00.

On Monday, July 16th, James R. Simons sold 957 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $13,493.70.

On Wednesday, July 18th, James R. Simons sold 230,238 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $3,244,053.42.

On Monday, July 9th, James R. Simons sold 49 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $735.00.

On Friday, July 6th, James R. Simons sold 1,102 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $16,530.00.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $733.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. QuinStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.62 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Singular Research initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “long” rating and a $16.75 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

