James River Group (JRVR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JRVR. ValuEngine raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on James River Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get James River Group alerts:

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. James River Group has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $44.34.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 4.88%. equities analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 69.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,155,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,697 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,384,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 1,681.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 381,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 359,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 76.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 761,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 329,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.