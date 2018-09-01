Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,330,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450,594 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.84% of Valvoline worth $158,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 110.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Valvoline Inc has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 124.61% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 6,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $133,187.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

