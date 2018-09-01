Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 296,204 Shares of Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,991,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 296,204 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $168,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,022,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,492,000 after acquiring an additional 314,975 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 139.1% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,506,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,521 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 48.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,271,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,742,000 after acquiring an additional 746,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,698,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,652,000 after acquiring an additional 358,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,657,000 after acquiring an additional 246,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 119.40, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.12. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Etsy to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Loop Capital set a $37.00 price target on Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Etsy from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.41.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 35,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,610,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 22,062 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,003,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,188.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,062 shares of company stock worth $4,834,580. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

