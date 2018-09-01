JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,356. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.12.

In other news, Director University Yale sold 40,533 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $1,545,117.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.