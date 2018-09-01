John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of JBSS opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.62. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.08.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $211.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $575,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Valentine sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $418,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at about $3,632,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

