Johnson Controls International (JCI) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 272,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 16,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

