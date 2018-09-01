Jozef Maria Hendrik Raats Sells 25,100 Shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) Stock

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA) insider Jozef Maria Hendrik Raats sold 25,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total transaction of C$24,849.00.

Jozef Maria Hendrik Raats also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 28th, Jozef Maria Hendrik Raats sold 44,000 shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total transaction of C$43,560.00.

Shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies stock remained flat at $C$0.98 during trading on Friday. 69,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,890. Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$1.32.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. provides custom hybridoma development services to clinical research and biological markets worldwide. The company primarily supplies custom antibodies for research and industrial applications. It also offers human antibody development, hybridoma development, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

