JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Carrefour (CA) a €14.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.94 ($19.70).

Shares of CA stock opened at €16.94 ($19.70) on Wednesday. Carrefour has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($27.53).

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

