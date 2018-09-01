Kaman (KAMN) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kaman earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.8018384551107 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of KAMN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.21. 148,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,105. Kaman has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $468.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.75 million. Kaman had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Kaman will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kaman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

