Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holdings Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121,415 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 36,618 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 379,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,251,000 after purchasing an additional 365,625 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $87,319.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,272.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $635,462.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,883.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,171 shares of company stock worth $841,712. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KSU opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $120.34. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “$111.08” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

