KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) Receives $32.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KS. Zacks Investment Research raised KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KS. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $76,151,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,475,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,184,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 12,462.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,183,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,794,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,702 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 3.24. KapStone Paper and Packaging has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $35.01.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $912.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.83 million. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that KapStone Paper and Packaging will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

