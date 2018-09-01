Keith E. Bornemann Sells 1,500 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) insider Keith E. Bornemann sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $31,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $171,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HTH stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 161,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,924. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Hilltop had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1,254.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 390.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

