KemPharm Inc (KMPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on KemPharm in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $5.20 on Friday. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $76.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.05.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31. analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Delaware Street Capital Master purchased 304,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 3.2% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 399,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the second quarter worth $2,381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 101.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 10.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 878.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 135,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

