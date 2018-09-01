Kenneth E. O’brien Buys 20,000 Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) Stock

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) EVP Kenneth E. O’brien purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RRD stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.23. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.48.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

RRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

