Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Director Purchases $231,700.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Director Robert S. Singer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $231,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KDP opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $126.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $677,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $8,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

