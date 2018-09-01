Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 14,336 TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 37.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 458,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 22,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $675,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Landmark Equity Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,415,380 shares of company stock worth $66,639,918. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen set a $35.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

Shares of TPIC opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $988.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of -0.70. TPI Composites Inc has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $230.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.29 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.17%. analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.