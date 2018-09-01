KeyCorp Raises Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Price Target to $150.00

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tiffany & Co.’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TIF. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $141.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $93,393.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total value of $117,754.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,021.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,253 shares of company stock valued at $302,171. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Impax Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

