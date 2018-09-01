Kforce Inc. (KFRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Kforce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years. Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kforce to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

KFRC stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Kforce has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $358.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 15,132 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $516,303.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,192 shares of company stock worth $3,382,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

