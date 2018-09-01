Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Invests $191,000 in Visa Inc (V) Stock

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $727,019,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Visa by 730.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $341,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,338 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $470,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,772 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $146,859,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $110,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $146.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.26 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

