Kirby Co. (KEX) Director Sells $4,651,839.92 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director J H. Pyne sold 52,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $4,651,839.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,233 shares in the company, valued at $19,793,476.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $87.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $94.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $802.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.43 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

