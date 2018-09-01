Kirby Co. (KEX) Position Raised by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of Kirby worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kirby by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 15.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kirby by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Kirby by 7.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Kirby by 8.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 52,934 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $4,651,839.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,233 shares in the company, valued at $19,793,476.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,322 shares of company stock worth $6,221,853. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $94.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Kirby had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $802.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

