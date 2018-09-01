Kirkland’s (KIRK) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIRK. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Kirkland’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on Kirkland’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Kirkland’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.18. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland’s will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

