KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR) Major Shareholder Buys $188,777.94 in Stock

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 11,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $188,777.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KKR & Co Inc Class A alerts:

On Friday, August 31st, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 14,132 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $225,122.76.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 10,074 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $160,982.52.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 16,817 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $265,540.43.

On Monday, August 20th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 30,076 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $425,274.64.

On Friday, August 17th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 8,576 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,892.48.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 25,773 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $347,935.50.

On Monday, August 13th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 13,402 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $180,658.96.

On Monday, August 6th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 2,030,892 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $28,798,048.56.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,742,007 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $66,649,187.82.

On Monday, July 30th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 11,452,321 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $438,165,801.46.

KKR & Co Inc Class A stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.74 million. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc Class A will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

KKR & Co Inc Class A Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.