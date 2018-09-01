Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.10

Media headlines about Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Knight-Swift Transportation earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 46.9351084286676 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. ValuEngine cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

In related news, CAO Wayne Yu acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $56,017.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.