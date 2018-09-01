Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,911,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $182,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,092,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,103 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $52,298,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 36.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,179,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,933,000 after acquiring an additional 585,694 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $27,132,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,596.4% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 410,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 385,923 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $82.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In other news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

