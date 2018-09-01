Kroger Co (KR) Holdings Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,580 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kroger worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 133,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 90,987 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,659,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $37.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Pivotal Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

