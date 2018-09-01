KT (KT) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.23

Media headlines about KT (NYSE:KT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KT earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.4601695110071 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. KT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

KT stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. KT has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

