L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Brokerages predict that L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) will announce sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for L3 Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.51 billion. L3 Technologies posted sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3 Technologies will report full-year sales of $10.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L3 Technologies.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3 Technologies from $218.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.08.

Shares of NYSE:LLL traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $213.72. The company had a trading volume of 529,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,281. L3 Technologies has a twelve month low of $179.26 and a twelve month high of $218.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L3 Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in L3 Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in L3 Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

