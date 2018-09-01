Lam Research (LRCX) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.09. 2,209,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,812. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.90. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $156.83 and a 52 week high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,252,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,944,921,000 after purchasing an additional 102,790 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,503,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,341,000 after purchasing an additional 231,609 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Lam Research by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,641,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,561,000 after purchasing an additional 193,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,329,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $377,895,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

