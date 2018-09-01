Latino Token (LATINO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Latino Token (CURRENCY:LATINO) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Latino Token has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Latino Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Latino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Latino Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00304485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00158637 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036484 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Latino Token Profile

Latino Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Latino Token’s official message board is latinotoken.com/blog. Latino Token’s official Twitter account is @latinotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Latino Token Token Trading

Latino Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Latino Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Latino Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Latino Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

