Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY) Major Shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc Acquires 27,500 Shares of Stock

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $148,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Baines Creek Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 28th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 60,676 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $320,976.04.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 108,659 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $563,940.21.

On Monday, August 20th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 59,995 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $289,175.90.

On Thursday, August 16th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 119,099 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $537,136.49.

On Friday, June 22nd, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 59,949 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $412,449.12.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 44,166 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $298,562.16.

On Friday, June 15th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 74,076 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $444,456.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 214,693 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,802.74.

NASDAQ LGCY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,743. Legacy Reserves LP Unit has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.17). Legacy Reserves LP Unit had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $139.28 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Legacy Reserves LP Unit by 1,701.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73,503 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Legacy Reserves LP Unit by 33.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 25,826 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

About Legacy Reserves LP Unit

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 606 fields comprising 10,492 gross productive wells, including 3,497 operated and 6,995 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states.

