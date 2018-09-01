Legal & General Group Plc Buys 25,965 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.69% of Entergy worth $100,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $2,521,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Entergy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 635,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,049,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 14.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 146,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,129,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $442,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,926. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $83.59 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $71.95 and a 1-year high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.48. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.04.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.