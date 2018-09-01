Legal & General Group Plc Has $118.85 Million Stake in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,383,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 134,185 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $118,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $29.59 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 215.87%.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $648,544.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $34,441.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,808.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc is an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through three segments: Williams Partners; and Others. The Williams Partners segment includes gas pipeline and domestic midstream businesses.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.