Legal & General Group Plc Sells 50,676 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,676 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $106,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,643,000 after buying an additional 48,778 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,615,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,037,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,273,000 after buying an additional 62,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,336,000 after buying an additional 87,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,110,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,869,000 after buying an additional 105,794 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.28, for a total transaction of $132,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total value of $22,022,813.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,427 shares of company stock valued at $74,564,210. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $335.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $335.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $274.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.69.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.