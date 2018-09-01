LexinFintech (LX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of LX stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 53.91. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. All Stars Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,783,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.