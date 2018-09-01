LGI Homes (LGIH) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.67.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17. The company has a current ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $419.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.52 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

