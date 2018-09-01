Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,377,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Liberty Property Trust worth $903,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $70,421,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 24,957.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 131.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,361,000 after acquiring an additional 733,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 95.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,147,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,610,000 after acquiring an additional 559,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $18,711,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPT opened at $43.75 on Friday. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 46.16% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $176.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

