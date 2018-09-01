Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $26,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 209,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 73,161 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,292,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $47.04 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

