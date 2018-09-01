LikeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $17,223.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00310806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00158775 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036088 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000649 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

