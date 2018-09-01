LinkEye Price Up 28.3% Over Last Week (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and $1.71 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx, Huobi and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00300431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00158726 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000255 BTC.

AurumCoin (AU) traded 5,749.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.33 or 0.25300000 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036548 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011162 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye was first traded on November 21st, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com.

Buying and Selling LinkEye

LinkEye can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Bitbns and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

