Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LYG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 15.62%. equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 981,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,479 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 758,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 57,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,925,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after purchasing an additional 443,103 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.