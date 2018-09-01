Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,429 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 30,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 27,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 34.9% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $320.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $291.52 and a 1-year high of $363.00. The company has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $352.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.02.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

