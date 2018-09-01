Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) will post $747.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $746.50 million and the highest is $748.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific posted sales of $718.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Louisiana-Pacific.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

LPX stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.16. 1,596,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,112. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Louisiana-Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $204,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,880,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,429,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,642 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 821,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 803,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after purchasing an additional 623,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,624,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.